In what can only be termed as a dream reunion, Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan and ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani are coming together once again – this time for a biopic on the father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke. The project has already created a storm in the industry circles, and for good reason.

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “This is a project that has been quietly in development for over four years. Both Aamir and Hirani wanted to do justice to the life of Dadasaheb Phalke, the man who gave birth to Indian cinema. The script has gone through multiple layers of research and refinement. It’s not just a biopic—it’s a cinematic tribute.”

Set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle, the film will trace Phalke’s relentless vision, obstacles, and cinematic legacy, starting from the making of Raja Harishchandra in 1913. The emotional and inspirational journey is expected to be deeply rooted in history and layered with Hirani’s trademark storytelling.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan will begin prepping for the role post the release of Sitaare Zameen Par. Sources confirm that the film is slated to go on floors in October 2025, and will be mounted on a grand scale, with detailed period setups and cutting-edge prosthetics to recreate the era of silent cinema.

Given their past collaborations on blockbusters like PK and 3 Idiots, expectations are sky-high. The film is being pegged as a major cinematic event of 2026, likely to travel across international film festivals as well.

