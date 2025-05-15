After months of speculation and multiple delays, Don 3, the third installment in the popular action franchise, is finally set to go on the floors. A report by News 18 states that Ranveer Singh and Vikrant Massey will begin shooting for the film in September 2025. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Don 3 will see Singh take over the titular role from Shah Rukh Khan, who played the modern-day Don in the 2006 reboot and its 2011 sequel.

Ranveer's casting had initially sparked a mixed reaction, with fans of the franchise divided over whether he could match up to Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal. However, the announcement teaser featuring Ranveer, released in 2023, generated significant attention and signaled a fresh direction for the franchise. According to the report, the delay in the film’s production was largely due to Farhan Akhtar’s prior commitments, including his directorial venture 120 Bahadur, which is now nearing completion. On the other hand, Ranveer has wrapped a major portion of his work on Dhurandar, freeing up his schedule for Don 3.

The report quoted a source saying, “Farhan is nearing the end of 120 Bahadur. Ranveer has also finished shooting for a major portion of Dhurandar. And so, they wouldn’t want to wait any longer before beginning filming for Don 3.” It also confirmed that Vikrant Massey, who plays the antagonist in the film, will also be a part of the first schedule.

Interestingly, this will be the first time Ranveer and Vikrant face off onscreen. The two actors had earlier worked together in films like Lootera (2013) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), but Don 3 marks their first direct confrontation in a film. The source added, “Be assured that there will be a lot of stylised action sequences, including bike chases, between the duo. Vikrant, who has largely been associated with realistic, small-town roles, will appear in a markedly different avatar.”

While details about the female lead remain unconfirmed, Sharvari Wagh and Kriti Sanon are reportedly in contention for the role. It is yet to be determined whether the female lead will be involved in the film’s first schedule.

