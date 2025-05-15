JioHotstar has officially announced the return of one of Indian streaming’s most successful spy thrillers — Special Ops. Known for pioneering the espionage genre on Indian OTT platforms, the show is back with its second season and promises to raise the stakes with a more intense, emotionally layered narrative.

Special Ops Season 2: Teaser drops on JioHotstar as it marks the return of Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh

The series, created by Neeraj Pandey under Friday Storytellers, will once again feature Kay Kay Menon in his much-acclaimed role as intelligence officer Himmat Singh. Speaking about the show’s return, Alok Jain, Head of Cluster, Entertainment (Colors, Digital Hindi, Niche, Movies and Studio) at JioStar, said, “At JioHotstar, we are committed to bringing bold, high-impact storytelling to our audiences, and Special Ops has been a defining example of that vision. The return of Himmat Singh in Special Ops season 2 marks not just the continuation of a beloved franchise, but a significant milestone in the evolution of premium Indian content. We are excited to deliver a season that’s bigger, smarter, and even more gripping.”

Neeraj Pandey shared how the journey from the inception of Special Ops to its newest chapter has challenged the team to constantly evolve. “With Special Ops, we aimed to create a lasting legacy in action, scale, and storytelling, something that resonates across audiences and generations. The overwhelming response to past seasons not only humbled us but challenged us to push our creative boundaries even further. This season, we’ve dialled up the stakes, the intensity, and the emotional arcs, delivering an even more thrilling experience,” he shared.

Lead actor Kay Kay Menon, who has become synonymous with the character of Himmat Singh, added, “Himmat Singh is a character that has resonated deeply with audiences. Returning to this role is both a challenge and a privilege. In Special Ops season 2, viewers will witness new facets of Himmat’s journey – his vulnerabilities, his grit, and the weight of choices he’s made. It’s a powerful script, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Actor Karan Tacker, who returns as Farooq Ali, also expressed his excitement. “The love I received as FAROOQALI since the first season of Special Ops has been unreal. I’ve just been so excited for the world to see the second season… I have always loved the espionage spy world since I was a kid and I just feel Farooq has become my alter ego.”

With scale, emotion, and action all dialled up, Special Ops Season 2 is expected to hit JioHotstar soon, aiming to once again immerse viewers into a high-stakes world of covert intelligence and personal sacrifice.

