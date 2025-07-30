The trailer of War 2 dropped on Friday, July 25, and ever since, the buzz around the film has gone many notches higher. Yesterday, reports came in that its lead actors, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, will make a joint appearance at Vijayawada on August 10. Bollywood Hungama has learned that no such event has been planned in the Andhra Pradesh town. However, that doesn’t mean that the makers, Yash Raj Films, are going to go the Saiyaara or Pathaan way, that is, not have any pre-release promotions. We have learned that a spectacular event is on the anvil.

SCOOP: No War 2 event in Vijayawada on August 10; makers planning GRAND event in Hyderabad with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “A grand War 2 event will take place, but it won’t be in Vijayawada. The makers are planning one in Hyderabad. Jr NTR is a Telugu superstar and Hyderabad is the capital of the Telugu industry. Moreover, the administration and the police force of the city are used to having events where thousands or lakhs of people assemble to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. Keeping these factors in mind, Hyderabad was locked for the pre-release celebration. However, the dates and other modalities are being worked out. Once it's finalized, the same will be announced.”

Earlier, it was reported that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be kept apart during the promotions since in the film, they are shown to be locking horns. The trade source commented, “It makes sense to bring them together. War 2 is the biggest film of the year and it’s also a rare venture where the superstar of Bollywood and the superstar of Telugu cinema have come together, with both having leading roles. As a result, they should share the stage as it would further add to the hype surrounding the film.”

A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments has bagged Telugu rights for War 2 for a sum of Rs. 90 crores. The source said, “It is being said that Naga is planning the grand War 2 event in association with Yash Raj Films (YRF). This is the first film that YRF is going all out in such a way. But then this is also the first time that two major stars of different industries are coming together in such a manner. So, it requires doing something different and dhamakedaar!”

Besides Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, War 2 also stars Kiara Advani. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it releases in cinemas on August 14.

