Tanishaa Mukerji has come out strongly in defence of the recently released romantic musical Saiyaara, after a podcast speaker accused the film’s team of paying Gen-Z audiences to create emotional scenes in theatres for promotional purposes.

Tanishaa Mukerji blasts critic for calling Saiyaara success ‘fake’: “What rubbish is this man saying?”

The controversial statement was made during The Asymmetric Crew podcast, which featured the creator of The Barber Shop with Shantanu. A speaker, during a candid segment, alleged that the emotional reactions seen in theatres post-Saiyaara screenings were not genuine. “What's happening with this ridiculous Saiyaara movie. The producer of this movie, in my view, has paid ₹500 in dehadi to lots of these Gen-Z young folks to go into these theatres and put on emotional performances of crying… This is how the movie is getting promoted by the way. The whole world has now become a bunch of performers,” the speaker claimed, sparking outrage online.

In a sharp rebuttal, actress and producer Tanishaa Mukerji dismissed the criticism, calling it baseless and regressive. “Completely disagree. Times are changing and these people are stuck in the past. Love and appreciate the new. And honestly, what rubbish is this man saying? Does he know anything for a fact. He is using the phenomenon of Saiyaara to get views by talking negatively. If people are reacting to a film what is so wrong about that. Just because he cannot relate doesn’t mean the younger generation doesn’t either. Every generation is different. This is India. We react. Go watch the film see how the audiences are moved. Then talk. This is just Bollywood bashing! Brands just have to find new ways to connect to their audiences!” Tanisha said in a strongly worded statement.

Saiyaara has become somewhat of a cultural moment ever since its release, especially among younger audiences. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday, nephew of veteran actor Chunky Panday, alongside newcomer Aneet Padda. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film blends soulful music with an intense love story.

While the debate rages on about modern film marketing and audience behavior, Tanishaa’s statement has sparked an important conversation on generational shifts and how emotion-driven content connects with evolving viewers.

Also Read: Saiyaara Box Office: Mohit Suri directorial surpasses Pathaan, Kabir Singh, Sanju and Bajrangi Bhaijaan; breaks into Top 15 All-Time Highest Second Monday grossers

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.