Earlier today, it was revealed that the first song from War 2—the highly anticipated sequel in YRF’s Spy Universe—is set to release on July 31, coinciding with Kiara Advani’s birthday. Now, Bollywood Hungama can exclusively confirm that the romantic track featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani is a flashback number, offering audiences a deeper understanding of Kabir and Kavya’s emotional past.

EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan-Kiara Advani’s War 2 love track is a ‘Flashback’ song exploring Kabir-Kavya’s past

The upcoming track is said to be an intense love ballad that revisits Kabir’s past, shedding light on his bond with Kavya before the events of War 2. The romantic number isn’t just a montage—it is narrative gold, revealing the roots of Kabir’s emotional vulnerability and giving audiences their first insight into the backstory between Hrithik’s mysterious spy and Kiara’s new addition to the franchise.

While the teaser and trailer of War 2 have teased Kabir’s rogue streak and high-stakes action, the flashback track adds emotional heft, giving fans a glimpse of the man behind the mission. Shot across breathtaking European locations including Rome and Tuscany, the song had already sparked massive buzz when leaked visuals from the set went viral. Now, fans can look forward to seeing those visuals come alive in a song that’s not just a treat for the ears but a pivotal piece of storytelling.

The track is sung by Arijit Singh, reuniting with Hrithik Roshan after the blockbuster Ghungroo from War (2019). The music has been composed by Pritam, who previously worked with Hrithik in Dhoom 2, further fuelling fan nostalgia for their past collaborations.

While Kiara Advani plays the pivotal role of Kavya, the spotlight continues to burn bright on Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir—a character that has grown into a fan favourite ever since his enigmatic turn in the 2019 original. With War 2, Kabir is set to return darker, more layered, and emotionally complex. This upcoming song serves as a narrative anchor, offering the audience a window into Kabir’s motivations, regrets, and perhaps the heartbreak that set him on a new path.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, and directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the next major chapter in the expanding YRF Spy Universe. The film also stars NTR Jr. and is slated for a grand release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, across theatres and IMAX screens.

With anticipation running high and the teaser already whetting appetites, this flashback love track between Hrithik and Kiara is expected to be an emotional standout in a film dominated by action and intrigue. As Kabir prepares to return to the battlefield, this song promises to reveal what—and who—he might be fighting for.

