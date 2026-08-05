BREAKING: Sapne Vs Everyone creator Ambrish Verma to make feature directorial debut with The Last Rockstar; Mahaveer Jain Films to back project

After creating waves with the highly acclaimed series Sapne Vs Everyone, writer-actor-director Ambrish Verma is all set to take the big leap to feature films. We have exclusively learned that Ambrish will make his directorial film debut with The Last Rockstar, a musical story centred around a rapper set in North India. Mahaveer Jain Films will produce the project.

BREAKING: Sapne Vs Everyone creator Ambrish Verma to make feature directorial debut with The Last Rockstar; Mahaveer Jain Films to back project

Known for writing, directing and starring as Jimmy in TVF’s Sapne Vs Everyone - one of the most talked-about shows of the last 2 years - Ambrish will direct this big-screen feature film.

A source close to the development tells, “It’s a very rooted, music-driven story, while also having the warm themes of first college love, college adventures and friendship stories so strong it defies all practicalities. The makers particularly remarked- It's going to be as real as storytelling can get, no sugar pills added."

The film is currently in the writing stage and is expected to go on the floor early next year. Casting and other details are being kept under wraps for now.

Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2, which premiered on Prime Video in May 2026, is currently ranked #146 on IMDb’s Top 250 TV Shows globally. It also won the Best Branded Program at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore. The success put Ambrish on the map as one of the most promising new voices in Indian storytelling.

With Mahaveer Jain Films backing the project - the banner known for backing content-driven cinema - this debut marks a major step for Ambrish from the digital space to the big screen.

More details on cast, title and music are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Also Read: Arunabh Kumar expresses gratitude to Ranvir Shorey for TVF’s Sapne vs Everyone, says, “Wished to work with him since Khosla Ka Ghosla”

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