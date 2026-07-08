Less than four months remain before the release of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana and excitement is tremendous. Unlike any Indian film, the promotion for this film began way in advance. The introduction asset was unveiled last year on July 3. Earlier this year, on April 2, the makers introduced the teaser called ‘Rama’ on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, focusing on the lead character of Lord Rama, played by Ranbir Kapoor. And now, it has come to light that, if all goes well, the much-awaited trailer of the film will be out in 10 days.

SCOOP: Much-awaited Ramayana trailer to be unveiled on July 18

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Earlier, trailers would be out 1 ½ months or 2 months before release. In the post-pandemic era, the window shortened to a couple of weeks. But with Ramayana, the makers have taken an exception. The theatrical trailer is expected to be unveiled on July 18, that is, almost 3 ½ months before release.”

The source continued, “This is not just any other Indian biggie. Ramayana is positioned as a film with tremendous global appeal. Hence, as per global standards, promotions began way in advance and now, even the trailer will be released, even though the film will be out on Diwali. The idea is to spread the word and make enough noise about the film.”

The source further said, “The assets until now have served their purpose. Now, the trailer will further enhance the hype.”

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal (2016) fame and produced by Namit Malhotra. The music is composed by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It's a two-part saga with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026. As for the second part, it'll arrive on the big screen on Diwali 2027.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood Hungama reported that Karan Johar acquired the Hindi distribution rights of Ramayana for a sum of Rs. 350 crores.

"It's the biggest theatrical distribution deal of all time. The Rs. 350 crores fetched by Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is higher than the previous best, King, by a margin of Rs. 100 crores. The expectations are sky high, and the entire film fraternity is bullish on the prospects of Ramayana," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Also Read: Ramayana: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions comes on board to distribute Ranbir Kapoor starrer in India, says report

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