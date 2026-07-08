On July 8, 2026, Prime Video announced the streaming premiere of Dug Dug, the acclaimed satirical comedy, directed and written by Ritwik Pareek. Produced under the banner of Bottle Rocket Pictures, led by Prerna Pareek and Ritwik Pareek and executive produced by industry heavyweights Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vasan Bala, the film is now streaming on Prime Video across 200+ territories, taking its uniquely original and thought-provoking story to audiences worldwide, following its celebrated festival run and critical appreciation during its release.

Dug Dug OTT release: Ritwik Pareek’s award-winning satirical comedy lands on Prime Video

Starring Altaf Khan, Gaurav Soni, and Yogendra Singh in lead roles, alongside Durga Lal Saini, Hemant Sharma, Jagdish Prasad Tak, Raju Gujjar, and Priyanka Khandekar in pivotal supporting roles, Dug Dug transforms an improbable incident into a sharp reflection on society's relationship with belief and blind faith, blending absurdist humour with incisive social commentary through a premise that is as unconventional as it is compelling.

At the centre of Dug Dug is an alcoholic named Thakur (Altaf Khan) who dies a gruesome death while riding his motorbike on a highway one night. The next morning, his bike vanishes from the police station and reappears at the exact spot where he died. After bizarre incidents, the locals declare him a god and start offering alcohol to his bike. Miraculously, their prayers get answered, and a new commercialised religion spreads like wildfire.

Broadly regarded by critics as an inventive, audacious independent film that balances sharp social commentary with infectious energy and technical polish, Dug Dug stands out for its refusal to mock its subjects while still delivering a pointed critique of how faith becomes commodified.

Also Read: Dug Dug trailer out: Ritwik Pareek’s debut explores faith, mystery and a “wish-granting” bike

More Pages: Dug Dug Box Office Collection

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