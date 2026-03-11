The excitement around the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar continues to build, and the makers have now taken a unique step to involve fans in the film’s promotional journey. Ahead of the official teaser launch scheduled for tomorrow, the team organized a special fan screening event where attendees got an exclusive first glimpse of the much-anticipated teaser.

The event, hosted by the makers of Bhooth Bangla, brought together a select group of fans who were treated to the teaser before its official digital debut. The initiative was aimed at creating early buzz around the film while also rewarding fans who have been eagerly waiting to see Akshay Kumar return in a spooky yet comedic avatar.

Sources close to the development reveal that the atmosphere at the screening was electric, with fans reacting enthusiastically to the first look of the film’s tone, visuals, and Akshay Kumar’s character. The teaser reportedly blends eerie elements with the signature humour that the actor is known for, hinting at a film that promises both chills and laughs.

The special preview event also allowed the makers to gauge the audience’s immediate response before the teaser drops across digital platforms tomorrow. With fan engagement becoming an increasingly important aspect of film promotions, such early screenings have proven to be an effective way to generate organic excitement on social media.

Bhooth Bangla marks a much-awaited collaboration between Akshay Kumar and veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, a duo known for delivering some of Bollywood’s most memorable comedy entertainers. Their reunion for a horror-comedy has already sparked significant curiosity among audiences and industry watchers alike.

With the official teaser of Bhooth Bangla set to release tomorrow, the early fan screening has successfully amplified the buzz around the project. All eyes are now on the digital launch to see how audiences across the country respond to the first full glimpse of the film.

