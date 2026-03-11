The Priyadarshan directorial reunites Akshay Kumar with the filmmaker known for cult comedy classics, promising a quirky mix of supernatural chaos and humour.

The makers of Bhooth Bangla have unveiled a brand-new poster featuring Akshay Kumar, offering fans another intriguing glimpse into the film’s quirky horror-comedy world. The poster announcement also comes with exciting news — the teaser of the film is set to be released on Thursday, March 12.

Shared by Balaji Motion Pictures, the newly released visual highlights the film’s playful blend of spooky thrills and comedy. In the poster, Akshay Kumar is seen hanging upside down from a tree branch, sporting a hilariously eerie expression that mixes mischief with madness. The unusual pose instantly grabs attention and hints at the film’s unconventional narrative style.

The background further enhances the spooky vibe, with a dark forest setting and bats fluttering around the actor. Despite the eerie elements, the image maintains a light-hearted tone, suggesting that Bhooth Bangla will lean heavily into comic mayhem while playing with supernatural themes.

The film marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan, a duo known for delivering several memorable comedy hits in Hindi cinema. Over the years, the actor-director pair has collaborated on popular entertainers that continue to enjoy a loyal fan following, making their latest project one of the most anticipated comedy releases in recent times.

With Bhooth Bangla, the duo appears ready to revisit their trademark blend of chaotic humour, quirky characters, and fast-paced storytelling. The new poster hints that the film will combine horror elements with Priyadarshan’s signature comedic style, creating a unique genre mix.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features an ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. The presence of seasoned performers known for their comic timing has further heightened expectations from the film.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. The film is also presented in association with Cape of Good Films.

With the teaser scheduled to arrive tomorrow, the makers seem set to kick off the promotional campaign for the film in style. Bhooth Bangla is slated for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026, promising audiences a dose of supernatural fun mixed with Priyadarshan-style comedy chaos.

