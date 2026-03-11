Amidst unnecessarily alarming reports on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s health, there are also reports of multiple delays in the shooting of his Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal love triangle Love & War…which are absolutely untrue.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirms Love & War is 90% complete

In a conversation that this writer had with Bhansali, he has confirmed that 90% of Love & War is complete and that remaining 10% will be completed in the next two months.

A source close to the project revealed, “These attempts to sabotage the project are nothing new to Sanjay Bhansali. Every time he makes a film, the same stories of delay and budget-pressures are spread. The truth is, the actors of Love & War have shot for the number of days they were signed for.”

Also Read: BREAKING: Ranbir Kapoor’s Love And War bows out of Eid 2026 clash with Yash’s Toxic; to release post June 2026

More Pages: Love and War Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.