A video gone viral shows the Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike Ibrahim Qadri shooting for a Thums Up advertisement. Interestingly, SRK is the brand ambassador for this beverage. So why is his duplicate shooting an ad where he strikes a typical SRK pose while swigging on the drink?

Some digging reveals that Qadri is filling in for SRK.

“Basically this is a dummy shoot where the duplicate stands in for the star. Shah Rukh will replace the dummy as soon as he his dates are available,” an insider informed.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has many duplicates. One of them is Ibrahim Qadri, who keeps on sharing pictures and videos imitating the actor.

