Dada to release on May 14, 2027: Rajkummar Rao brings Sourav Ganguly’s historic Lord’s moment to life in first poster

The makers of Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story have unveiled the first-look poster of the much-awaited biographical drama on the occasion of former India captain Sourav Ganguly's birthday. Along with the poster, the team also confirmed that the film will release in theatres worldwide on May 14, 2027, during an extended holiday weekend.

Dada to release on May 14, 2027: Rajkummar Rao brings Sourav Ganguly’s historic Lord’s moment to life in first poster

The first-look poster features Rajkummar Rao recreating one of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket history. The actor is seen portraying Ganguly during his iconic jersey-waving celebration from the Lord's balcony after India's memorable NatWest Trophy victory over England in 2002. The moment remains one of the defining images of Ganguly's captaincy and is widely remembered by cricket fans.

The film will trace Ganguly's journey from a promising young cricketer to one of India's most influential captains. It aims to explore key moments from his personal and professional life while highlighting the leadership, determination and resilience that shaped his career and left a lasting impact on Indian cricket.

The makers shared the first-look poster on social media, giving fans a glimpse of Rajkummar Rao's transformation into the former cricketer. The announcement has generated excitement among both cinema lovers and cricket enthusiasts, especially as it coincides with Ganguly's birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films. The project is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and DBL.

Rajkummar Rao, known for portraying real-life personalities on screen, takes on the role of Ganguly in what is expected to be one of his biggest films to date. The first-look poster suggests the film will revisit several landmark moments from the former Indian captain's career, beginning with one of his most celebrated on-field celebrations.

With filming progressing and the release date now locked, Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on May 14, 2027, bringing the story of one of Indian cricket's most successful captains to the big screen.

Also Read: Akash Makhija recalls Rajkummar Rao’s call after watching Raakh: “You guys have no idea what you’ve done”

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