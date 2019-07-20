Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.07.2019 | 8:33 PM IST

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy to make a comeback with this film!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy hasn’t been quite active on the Bollywood circuit. But recent reports reveal that the actor is planning to make a comeback and it will be with Kanu Behl’s film. Kanu Behl gained fame as his film Titli received critical acclaim in many festivals. Further speaking of the film titled Agra; this one too will be an unconventional film revolving around a dysfunctional family.

In reports, Kanu Behl also spoke about getting Rahul Roy on board wherein he stated that the actor has got a lot of untapped potential and that he wanted to channelize his energy through this medium. He was all praises for the actor further mentioning about how he understood the intricacies of the role and how he is willing to take the plunge as the protagonist of Agra.

Explaining about the film, Behl maintained that Agra is a story of a family and revolves around the subject of exploration of space as the world is becoming a crowded place to live in. He also went on to describe the film as the quest for a sexual odyssey of an individual. Yoodlee Films is expected to back the project and further details on it are yet to be revealed.

As for the casting, the makers have locked on the major cast which includes Priyanka Bose, Mohit Agarwal, Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha, Ruhani Sharma, Aanchal Goswami amongst others.

