The wave of patriotic fervour is clearly ruling Bollywood, as evident by the blockbuster success of films like Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Gadar 2 (2023), Article 370 (2024), Dhurandhar (2025), Border 2 (2026) etc. The recently released film, Dhurandhar The Rampage, directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, is on a rampage and is all set to rewrite box office records. The success of these films has reinforced the belief that audiences continue to respond strongly to high-conviction, nationalistic storytelling rooted in real events and contemporary geopolitics. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that an ambitious political thriller is all set to join this coveted list.

SCOOP: Ekta Kapoor-Tanuj Garg join hands for big political thriller; touches upon tragic Pahalgam attack

An industry source told Bollywood Hungama, “Ekta Kapoor, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar have joined hands to make a film which is yet untitled. They are expected to mount a large-scale narrative in the same space of hard-hitting, emotionally charged cinema.”

While the title and official announcement remain under wraps, early whispers indicate that the tragic Pahalgam attack is said to form a pivotal part of the storyline, adding a strong emotional and geopolitical dimension to the film.

Meanwhile, the source told us that the film is being helmed by a blockbuster south director.

The producers remained unavailable for comment at the time of publication. This marks the first association of Tanuj Garg-Atul Kasbekar with Ekta Kapoor.

The Pahalgam attack took place on April 22, 2025, when three heavily-armed terrorists killed 26 people at a sightseeing area in the picturesque hill station in Kashmir. The attack sent shockwaves across the world and intensified tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to a war-like situation two weeks later.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor announces Hoonur, Balaji Telefilms’ dedicated talent management vertical

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