Balaji Telefilms has announced the launch of Hoonur, a new talent management vertical under Balaji Telefilms Digital, marking a strategic expansion of the company’s integrated entertainment ecosystem. The move reinforces Balaji’s long-standing focus on artist development, career planning, and structured representation across television and digital platforms.

Designed to operate in an increasingly platform-driven entertainment landscape, Hoonur aims to offer focused representation that brings together talent development, content strategy, brand alignment, and audience engagement. The vertical is positioned to provide artists with long-term career direction while creating access to diverse creative and commercial opportunities.

The initiative will be led by Mohammed Nagman Lateef, an industry professional with over 11 years of experience in talent management and entertainment strategy. Nagman previously founded and led Iconic Entertainment, where he built a reputation for progressive artist representation and career-led management. His appointment signals Balaji Telefilms’ intent to adopt a more structured and forward-looking approach to talent management.

Speaking about the vision behind Hoonur, Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, said, “At Balaji, we have always believed that every artist deserves the right environment to grow. Talent thrives when it is supported by a platform that understands its individuality and long-term potential. With Hoonur, we are creating a curated space where artists receive focused attention, strategic guidance, and opportunities that are aligned with who they are and where they can go. It’s about shaping meaningful journeys, not just managing assignments.”

Hoonur already represents a growing roster of talent across television and digital platforms. The portfolio includes names such as Madalsa Sharma, Sahil Uppal, Rohit Chandel, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash, and Shubhangi Atre, among others.

Several artists managed by Hoonur are also part of The 50, one of India’s most anticipated upcoming reality television formats. Talent from the vertical featured on the show includes Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra, Shiv Thakre, and Shiny Doshi.

Commenting on the broader industry relevance of the initiative, Nitin Burman, Chief Revenue Officer, Balaji Telefilms, said, “The industry today is moving toward deeper collaboration between content, platforms, and brands, with talent at the center of that ecosystem. Hoonur allows us to approach these relationships in a more cohesive and long-term manner. By aligning talent more closely with our content and digital network, we are strengthening how partnerships are built, how audiences are engaged, and how value is created across the ecosystem.”

With the launch of Hoonur, Balaji Telefilms continues to strengthen its integrated entertainment model by combining content creation, digital strategy, and talent representation, positioning itself to support the next generation of artists in a rapidly evolving media environment.

