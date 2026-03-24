Ajay Devgn’s association with horror and supernatural cinema has always been significant. His foray into horror began with Bhoot (2003) and he followed it up with Kaal (2005). Golmaal Again (2017) was a highly successful horror comedy before the genre became mainstream. Exactly two years ago, his supernatural flick, Shaitaan (2024), co-starring R Madhavan and Jyotika, worked big time at the box office. And now, the versatile actor is working on yet another horror film.

SCOOP: Ajay Devgn’s horror film likely to be titled Griha Pravesh

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers are toying with the idea of naming the film Griha Pravesh. Another title that has caught their eye is Vaastu Shastra. But it's Griha Pravesh that they feel is apt for the film and the subject. A final call will be taken in the near future, after which the makers will make an official announcement.”

The source further said, “Ajay Devgn will shoot the film in the United Kingdom in a start-to-finish schedule. The team is already planning meticulously to ensure that they are able to finish the shoot in the stipulated time.”

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla reported earlier in the day that the film will be directed by Rohit Jugraj. He began his career as a director with the Mohit Ahlawat-Nisha Kothari starrer James (2005) and then made Kunal Kemmu’s double role drama, Superstar (2008). He later moved to Punjabi cinema and made successful films like Sardaar Ji (2015) and Sardaar Ji 2 (2016), both of which starred Diljit Dosanjh. Recently, he directed the musical thriller web series Chamak. It starred Gippy Grewal, Manoj Pahwa, Rakesh Bedi, Isha Talwar, Navneet Nishan and others and was aired on Sony LIV.

Interestingly, this is the second time that Rohit Jugraj would work with Ajay Devgn in a horror film. He had earlier assisted Ram Gopal Varma on Bhoot. It was RGV who produced Rohit’s debut directorial as well.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn brings futuristic cinema to Thane: Devgn Cinex opens luxury multiplex with motion seats

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