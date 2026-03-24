Balaji Motion Pictures’ upcoming entertainer Bhooth Bangla has officially received a UA 16 certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, clearing the path for its theatrical release as a family-friendly summer offering. The certification suggests that while the film incorporates mild spooky elements and thematic undertones, it remains largely suitable for a wide audience, particularly with parental guidance for younger viewers.

Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla secures UA 16 certificate; Priyadarshan film set to deliver a family-friendly summer treat

Positioned as a wholesome blend of comedy, fantasy, and light horror, Bhooth Bangla aims to strike a balance between thrills and humour. The UA 16 rating aligns with the film’s tonality, which leans more towards quirky storytelling and situational comedy rather than intense or frightening sequences. This makes it an accessible choice for families looking for an entertaining cinematic outing during the summer season.

The film also marks the much-anticipated reunion of Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan after a gap of 14 years. The actor-director duo is known for delivering some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable comedies, and their collaboration has consistently resonated with audiences across generations. With Bhooth Bangla, expectations are high for the pair to recreate their signature comic timing and engaging narrative style.

Backed by Ektaa Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, the film continues the studio’s track record of delivering mass entertainers that appeal to family audiences. Over the years, the production house has been associated with films that combine accessible storytelling with strong entertainment value, and Bhooth Bangla appears to follow a similar path.

Industry insiders suggest that the film could play a key role in reviving the classic comedy genre on the big screen, a space that has seen relatively fewer releases in recent years. By blending nostalgia with a contemporary narrative and adding a touch of supernatural intrigue, the makers are aiming to offer a refreshing theatrical experience.

With its clean certification, popular star cast, and the reunion of a beloved filmmaker-actor duo, Bhooth Bangla is shaping up to be a promising addition to the summer release slate. Combining humour, chaos, and a hint of the paranormal, the film is expected to draw audiences back to theatres for a feel-good, family-oriented cinematic escape.

Also Read: ‘Tu Hi Disda’ teaser from Bhooth Bangla out: Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi are on a dreamy journey of love

More Pages: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

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