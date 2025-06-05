The teaser of Param Sundari was attached with Bhool Chuk Maaf and it was met with a positive response. On May 29, it was released digitally and further added to the film's hype. However, fans of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor might have to wait a little longer as the producers, Maddock Films, are contemplating postponing its release.

SCOOP: Dinesh Vijan contemplating pushing Param Sundari’s release; Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 might be the only Hindi release on July 25

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Param Sundari is scheduled to release on July 25. Dinesh Vijan had a meeting with his team and is discussing whether they should stick to the date or arrive later. There are too many releases next month and this is one of the reasons behind the team having second thoughts.”

The source continued, “The Maddock team is looking at August 29. No film has taken this slot. They are also considering other dates.”

The source cautioned, “The USP of Maddock is the way they take swift decisions. We have seen that in the past when they decided to suddenly release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke within 3 weeks or when they pushed Bhool Chuk Maaf not just by a week but also decided to cancel its theatrical release. Hence, with Dinesh Vijan, you never know. He might push the release or he might also stick to July 25. A clearer picture would emerge in a few days.”

If Param Sundari gets pushed, Son Of Sardaar 2 will get a solo Bollywood release. The grand comic caper is also scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 25. It stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Mishra, Kubbra Sait and the late Mukul Dev.

Overcrowded July

Meanwhile, trade is concerned as there are far too many releases in the month of July. The month will begin with the musical Metro…In Dino, the Pan-India film Kingdom and the much-awaited Hollywood biggie Jurassic World: Rebirth clashing at the box office on July 4. On July 11, Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor starrer Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Rajkummar Rao’s action drama Maalik would release along with another Hollywood biggie, Superman.

On July 18, Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films will present their romantic saga, Saiyaara, also the debut vehicle of Ahaan Panday. The same day, two Hollywood flicks are also scheduled to be released – Smurfs and I Know What You Did Last Summer. While the former can attract kids in hordes, the latter is a slasher film and after Final Destination Bloodlines, this can be another A-rated box office surprise. Lastly, besides Param Sundari and Son Of Sardaar 2, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will also have a release on the big screen on July 25.

