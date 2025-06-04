Rhea Chakraborty continues to shine, both on screen and off. She has been busy working on projects and her brand lately. Rhea, who has consistently impressed audiences with her performances and fashion-forward presence, is now gearing up for exciting international opportunities. And amidst this, a special NDPS court has permitted Rhea to travel abroad for professional commitments between June 1 and September 15, allowing her to fulfill her work responsibilities in Sri Lanka, Serbia, and across Europe.

The court acknowledged her past compliance with bail conditions during earlier travel and observed that she has demonstrated complete responsibility and adherence to legal norms. This decision paves the way for Rhea to travel for the filming of Stepsons Season 1, a highly anticipated international project.

The court firmly rejected the prosecution’s concerns, emphasizing Rhea’s deep roots in Mumbai and her history of cooperation with all legal procedures. Earlier this year, the CBI filed a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, clearing her of abetment charges. Rhea will submit detailed travel plans, including all necessary addresses and contacts, as she prepares to represent Indian talent on an international platform.

Adding to her ongoing journey is her fashion brand Chapter 2, which perfectly symbolizes this phase of transformation and resilience. Built on themes of renewal and strength, the brand is an authentic extension of her spirit, bold, fresh, and empowering.

With exciting projects on the horizon and her brand growing steadily, Rhea is focused on her work, evolving every step of the way. This phase of her life marks a significant chapter filled with creativity, travel, and self-expression. Her fans, who have stood by her with unwavering support, are thrilled to see her flourish globally.

