Superstar Aamir Khan is all set to release Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20. Usually, the actor has just one or no other project in hand before his immediate release. He decides his next only after his current release is out of the system. But this time, Aamir has made an exception. Last month, it came to light that he’ll play the role of Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema and that it would be directed by blockbuster filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. There have also been reports of him working with popular South director Lokesh Kanagaraj and also in talks for the sequel to PK (2014).

BREAKING: Aamir Khan CONFIRMS Lokesh Kanagaraj’s superhero film: “It will go on floors in second half of 2026”; denies PK 2 reports

During a group interaction with journalists, Aamir Khan talked about his slate. He began by saying, “PK 2 is a rumour. I don’t know anything about it.” He added, “Dadasaheb Phalke film is definitely being made. Raju and I are working on it.”

When asked about a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, he replied, “Lokesh and I are working on a film. It belongs to the superhero genre. It’s a big-scale action film and will go on floors in the second half of 2026.”

When asked more about it, he replied, “I can’t say more than this. Yeh do saal aage ki baat hai!”

Aamir Khan also opened up on his ambitious venture, “Mahabharat has been my dream for the last 25 years. When you are making Mahabharat, you are not making a film. Aap yagna karne nikal rahe ho. You need to prepare, which I am trying to do. Whether my dream will be fulfilled or not, I can’t say right now. Until I don’t walk on that path and I don’t have a basic foundation in front of me, I can’t answer this question. Also, I can’t tell you who will be cast in the movie. Whatever I’ll answer will be wrong. I don’t have the right information right now.”

Aamir continued, “Mera mann hai 25 saalon se ki main Mahabharat pe kaam karoon. But as I said, it’s a different journey. Where this journey will reach, I don’t know. But I’ll surely start the journey. It's just a dream right now.”

