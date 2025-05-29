Maddock Films has unveiled the first look of its much-anticipated romantic drama Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. Touted as the biggest love story of the year, the film brings together the two actors on screen for the very first time, sparking excitement among fans and industry watchers alike.

Param Sundari Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor set the screen ablaze in this North-Meets-South love saga

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Param Sundari is a sweeping romance set against picturesque North and South Indian landscapes. The first look poster and accompanying video were launched officially by the makers on social media—though interestingly, a leaked clip from its theatrical unveiling during the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf had already begun circulating online last week, fuelling speculation and curiosity.

The first glimpse of Janhvi and Sidharth’s on-screen chemistry promises a refreshing cinematic pairing. While Janhvi brings effortless grace and emotional depth, Sidharth complements her with rugged charm and intensity. The two actors appear to embody the essence of a passionate cross-cultural love story - North Meets South” - with the visuals offering hints of drama, emotion, and sweeping romance.

What also stands out in the first look is the hauntingly beautiful background score, which features vocals by Sonu Nigam. The music album, as teased by the production house, is expected to play a pivotal role in the film’s narrative. Given Maddock Films’ track record of delivering memorable soundtracks, expectations are high for Param Sundari’s musical offerings.

Speaking about the project, a source from the production team revealed that Param Sundari is more than just a romantic film - it’s an emotional journey that merges cultural roots with universal themes of love and longing. The cinematography and art design aim to capture the contrasts and confluence of the two regions the characters belong to, lending visual richness to the storytelling.

With its first teaser now officially out, and buzz growing rapidly after the initial leak, Param Sundari is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year. The film’s teaser and soundtrack are expected to drop soon, with a full trailer to follow. Stay tuned as Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra get ready to bring a new love story to life!

