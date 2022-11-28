By now, we all know that Applause Entertainment in association with Salman Khan Films and Wiz Films are developing a docu-series based on Salman Khan. Titled, Beyond the Star, the series will present an honest and fun account of the actor off-camera. In fact, the series will trace the journey of the superstar from his journey in the film industry to his equation with the people in the film industry to his controversies. His friends, family, and members from the film industry who have worked with him will narrate his story and talk about how Salman was earlier and how he is now.

SCOOP: BTS of Salman Khan starrer Beyond the Star to be hosted by Iulia Vantur

While currently work on the same in underway, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the series will also feature Iulia Vantur. A well-placed industry source, tells us that Iulia will be seen hosting the BTS (Behind The Scenes) segment of the series. Interestingly, a while back Salman Khan had claimed that it was his friend, Romanian actor-model Iulia Vantur, who came up with the idea of making a docu-series to document his 33-year journey in the movies. Though details of what exactly will be included in the BTS segment hosted by Iulia are unknown, it will definitely be interesting to see her involvement in the project.

As for the docu-series, Viraf Sarkari will be directing the docu-series that will also talks about the people who helped Khan become the superstar that he is today.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Revathi to reunite for Tiger 3, 32 years after Love

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.