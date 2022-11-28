Dwayne Johnson starrer anti-hero film Black Adam saw Henry Cavill back in the iconic cape of Superman but recently, Johnson revealed that Warner Bros. wasn't keen on bringing back the Man of Steel in the DC Universe. In a video shared by Johnson on Twitter, the DC star celebrated the success of his anti-hero epic and also praised Cavill’s return, noting that if they want to establish Black Adam “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe,” they had to bring back “the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe.”

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson reveals Warner Bros. ‘inexplicably and inexcusably’ did not want Henry Cavill back as Superman

“And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is Superman. And that’s Henry Cavill,” he added. Johnson then went on to reveal that the studio “inexplicably and inexcusably” did not want to bring back the Man of Steel but he was not going to take no for an answer and continued to fight for Cavill’s return.

“This has been years in the making regarding bringing Henry Cavill back and years of strategic conversations and we were not going to take no for an answer,” he said. “There was no way, there’s no viable logical way that you can attempt to build out the DC Universe without the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines. It’s impossible to do.”

Johnson continued, “You can Venn diagram, business-wise, this whole thing 90 different times. But it all comes back to, ‘Where’s Superman?’ You have to have Superman in the mix. So that’s why we fought hard to bring Superman back, Henry Cavill. And there was no other Superman, by the way, to bring back. Henry Cavill is our generation’s Superman and, in my opinion, the greatest Superman.”

He continued, “And I mean that respectfully to the other actors, especially Christopher Reeve. But the greatest Superman of all time.” With Cavill back in the DC Universe, the Black Adam star noted that they can “now build out the DC Universe, properly, strategically and smartly.”

Cavill donned the iconic suit for the first time in the 2013 movie Man of Steel. Since then, he has played Superman in movies like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. He also appeared as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021.

Following his cameo in DC’s Black Adam, it was confirmed by Cavil in a social media post that he will be returning as Superman in a new Warner Bros.- DC film.

