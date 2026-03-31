Bollywood Hungama was among the first to inform readers that the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla, scheduled to release on April 10, might be delayed and arrive in cinemas on April 17. The suspense over its release date continues, as the makers have yet to make an official announcement. Moreover, the trailer, which was initially expected on March 27 and later rescheduled for March 30, has not been unveiled yet. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the fans will have to wait just a few more days for the trailer to be out.

SCOOP: Bhooth Bangla trailer expected to be unveiled on April 6; paid previews on April 16 under consideration

A source told us, “The makers now plan to release the trailer on April 6. It remains to be seen if a trailer launch event will happen, though the makers are keen to do so.”

Last week, Bollywood Hungama carried a quote from a source who said, “The teaser introduced the world of the film and the characters. The trailer will give a little more idea about the plot and, of course, the humour quotient and madness as well.”

Meanwhile, the trade and industry are buzzing with reports that Bhooth Bangla has indeed been pushed to April 17. A trade expert told us, “The promotional plans have been reworked, keeping in mind the film’s new release date. Meanwhile, talks are on with distributors and exhibitors on whether paid previews can be held on the evening of Thursday, April 16. Once it is finalized, the makers will make a grand announcement about the same.”

In the past, Stree 2 (2024), also a horror comedy, had held paid previews a day before its release and received an encouraging response. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar The Revenge set a record with its paid previews, collecting a huge Rs. 50 crores. All eyes are now on Bhooth Bangla and whether it, too, can create a sensation at the ticket window with previews, considering the significant buzz around the film.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bhooth Bangla expected to be approx. 2 hours 50 minutes long; among Akshay Kumar’s longest films since Holiday – A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

More Pages: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

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