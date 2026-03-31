Bollywood Hungama was among the first to inform readers that the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla, scheduled to release on April 10, might be delayed and arrive in cinemas on April 17. The suspense over its release date continues, as the makers have yet to make an official announcement. Moreover, the trailer, which was initially expected on March 27 and later rescheduled for March 30, has not been unveiled. This has only further fuelled speculation that the horror-comedy has indeed been pushed ahead. Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama has now learned about the film’s run time.

EXCLUSIVE: Bhooth Bangla expected to be approx. 2 hours 50 minutes long; among Akshay Kumar’s longest films since Holiday – A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Bhooth Bangla is around 2 hours and 50 minutes long. After the censor process, the run time may reduce or increase by a few minutes. The exact duration will be known closer to the release date, but as of now, it is said to be around 170 minutes.”

If Bhooth Bangla indeed ends up with a run time of 2 hours and 50 minutes, it will be among Akshay Kumar’s longest films in the last 12 years. In this period, most of his films have had shorter durations, usually under 150 minutes. The last Akshay Kumar starrer with a similar run time was Holiday – A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014), which was also 2 hours and 50 minutes long.

After the A R Murugadoss-directed action entertainer, only 11 Akshay Kumar films have had run times of 2 hours and 30 minutes or more – Baby (2015; 2 hours and 39 minutes), Brothers (2015; 2 hours and 38 minutes), Rustom (2016; 2 hours and 30 minutes), Toilet - Ek Prem Katha (2017; 2 hours and 41 minutes), Gold (2018; 2 hours and 33 minutes), Kesari (2019; 2 hours and 30 minutes), OMG 2 (2023; 2 hours and 36 minutes), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2014; 2 hours and 38 minutes), Sarfira (2024; 2 hours and 35 minutes), Housefull 5 (2025; 2 hours and 45 minutes) and Jolly LLB 3 (2025; 2 hours and 37 minutes).

Last year, Akshay Kumar was also seen in Kannappa (2025), which was 3 hours and 3 minutes long. However, it hasn’t been added to the aforementioned list as it was a Telugu film and featured Akshay in a special appearance.

Also Read: Was Bhooth Bangla originally planned as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Priyadarshan BREAKS SILENCE

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