It’s Official! Salman Khan joins hands with Nayanthara for the first time for Vamshi Paidipally’s next

In an exciting development for fans, Salman Khan and Nayanthara are set to share screen space in an upcoming high-octane action drama. The yet-untitled film will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.

It’s Official! Salman Khan joins hands with Nayanthara for the first time for Vamshi Paidipally’s next

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the details on his official social media handle, leaving fans excited. In the past, we at Bollywood Hungama gave a sneak peek into the project revealing that it is a high-octane drama, further adding that the makers are targeting a grand Eid 2027 release. “Salman Khan is in talks with Dil Raju and Vamshi Padilpally to plan their schedules in a way that an Eid 2027 release becomes a reality. The producer - director duo is contemplating the option, and plan to get back to Salman with a plan soon," a source had told Bollywood Hungama.



Meanwhile, talking about the film, it is being described as a quintessential commercial entertainer, blending action with emotional depth—something that has traditionally resonated well with Salman Khan’s fan base. “It's a pure commercial entertainer with Salman Khan playing to the gallery. Vamshi plans to present Salman in a way audiences like to see him. The pre-production is going on in full swing, and the makers aim to take the film on floors in April," the source added.

The project is expected to go on floors in April 2026, with an extensive shooting schedule planned across multiple locations in India. While the narrative remains under wraps, insiders suggest that the film will feature large-scale action sequences backed by substantial VFX work, aiming to deliver a visually engaging cinematic experience.

Nayanthara’s inclusion adds further intrigue to the project, marking a significant collaboration that brings together talent from different film industries. Interestingly, this will be the second full-fledged Hindi entertainer for the actress who made her debut in the Bollywood industry opposite Shah Rukh Khan. This also makes her one of the rare South actresses to have received the opportunity to share screen with these two megastars.

With pre-production currently in full swing, the makers are meticulously working on all aspects before making an official announcement. However, one thing appears certain—the film is slated for a release in the first half of 2027, a timeline that producer Dil Raju has reportedly committed to.

As anticipation builds, this collaboration between Salman Khan, Nayanthara, and Vamshi Paidipally is shaping up to be one of the most awaited big-ticket entertainers on the horizon.

Also Read: Salman Khan teams up with National-Award winning director Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju; shooting from April 2026

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