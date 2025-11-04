Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in delivering exciting and exclusive news about Battle Of Galwan, one of the most awaited films of 2026. It stars Salman Khan in a never-before-seen avatar, as evident from the first look of the film. Yesterday, the actor posted his two shirtless images which wowed his fans as he looked quite fit and desirable. There have been speculations on the internet about the film’s release date and in this article, Bollywood Hungama will report on the same, as per the information derived from credible sources.

SCOOP: Battle Of Galwan makers considering June 2026 release; shoot of Salman Khan-starrer wraps up in December

A source told us, “The shooting began in September in Ladakh and a major chunk of the film has been shot. The team have already filmed key challenging and action sequences. The shooting will be wrapped up in December, after which director Apoorva Lakhia will completely focus on the post-production.”

In July, Bollywood Hungama had reported that the makers of Battle Of Galwan plan to release the film either in January or June 2026. On this, the source said, “A January release obviously won’t be possible now. But June is seriously being considered, although the team is also looking to see if there’s an ideal release date in the months of July and August next year.”

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan fans got a treat as their favourite star unveiled the massy glimpse of his next film, King, on his 60th birthday, on November 2. This has enhanced hopes of Salman Khan fans who are expecting that an announcement video or teaser of Battle Of Galwan would be dropped when their star turns 60 on December 27. However, sources had no idea whether something related to the war film has been planned for December 27.

Besides Salman Khan, Battle Of Galwan also stars Chitrangda Singh. Salman plays the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu in this film, which is based from a chapter in the book ‘India’s Most Fearless 3’ (2022), authored by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. There were reports that Amitabh Bachchan will feature in a cameo. But recently, Apoorva Lakhia confirmed that the reports are not true.

