S S Rajamouli recently released Baahubali: The Epic, which was a combined version of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). November is here and all his focus is on his upcoming ambitious film, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. There are reports that the name of the film, which is referred to as SSMB29, is Globetrotter. A few reports reveal that the film has been titled Varanasi.

CONFIRMED: S S Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra’s film titled Varanasi

Bollywood Hungama has learned that the team of the film has locked a title. A source told us, “The name of the film is indeed Varanasi. It is said that the title rights were with somebody, but S S Rajamouli’s team reached out and secured the rights.”

The source further said, “It is an apt title as per the story of the film. Hence, they were very keen on naming their film Varanasi.”

Reports also state that a grand announcement event will be held on November 15 in Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad. Along with S S Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the others from the team of the film are expected to be present, including Oscar-winning music director M M Keeravani. It is reported that fans will get a chance to attend the launch event and that the event will be live streamed on JioHotstar.

Varanasi is S S Rajamouli’s immediate next after the global blockbuster RRR (2022). The Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer became a phenomenon across the world, thanks to its massy storytelling, performances and especially the songs. The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ went on to win the Best Music (Original Song) award at the 95th Academy Awards. As a result, the excitement is tremendous for Varanasi as it has the chance to score not just in India and among the South East Asian diaspora overseas but can also appeal to a global audience at large.

