Family of Shah Bano SLAMS Haq makers for ‘distorting facts’, alleges invasion of privacy: “If the film is based only on the case, then…”

Jubair Ahmad Khan, grandson of Shah Bano Begum, has voiced strong objections to the upcoming film Haq, which is based on the landmark 1985 Supreme Court case Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum. Speaking to ANI, Jubair alleged that the film was made without the consent of Shah Bano’s family and that the teaser ‘distorts’ several facts, infringing on the family’s right to privacy.

Family of Shah Bano SLAMS Haq makers for ‘distorting facts’, alleges invasion of privacy: “If the film is based only on the case, then…”

Shah Bano, whose legal battle brought significant changes to maintenance laws for divorced Muslim women, remains a deeply personal figure for the family. Jubair criticized the filmmakers for allegedly commercializing the family’s private struggles without seeking permission. “Anything that happens affects us as a family. They didn’t ask us anything,” he said.

He alleged discrepancies in the teaser, adding, “A lot of facts in the teaser are distorted... It is our private matter that has been given a commercial angle. Common people watching the movie will think it shows true events, but it does not.”

Responding to the legal petition filed by his mother, Siddiqua Begum Khan, which seeks a stay on the release of Haq, producer’s lawyer Ajay Bagadiya stated that the film contains a disclaimer clarifying it is inspired by the Supreme Court judgment and a book titled ‘Bano, Bharat ki Beti’. Bagadiya emphasized that it is a fictionalized portrayal and not obliged to present events factually. He also questioned the legitimacy of the petitioner’s claim of being Shah Bano’s daughter, stating that there is no confirmation.

Jubair contested this defense, highlighting that the teaser conflicts with the stated basis of the film. He noted that while the book focuses on the Supreme Court case, the film includes broader aspects of Shah Bano’s life not covered by the case law. “If the film is based only on the case, then it should show the court proceedings. But in the teaser and trailer, you can see it is completely different from the true event,” he explained.

The family’s legal notice previously urged the filmmakers to halt all publication, screening, promotion, and release activities for Haq, accusing them of unauthorized use of personal life details.

The film Haq, set to release on November 7, 2025, stars Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam and is directed by Suparn S. Verma under Junglee Pictures.

Also Read: Yami Gautam Dhar on Haq, “It is not a biopic, but it is inspired by the powerful journey of Shah Bano”

More Pages: Haq Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.