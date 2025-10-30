Jaya Bachchan on grandson Agastya Nanda in Ikkis: “He’s determined to forge his own path just like I once did”

The Bachchan legacy continues as Agastya Nanda steps into the spotlight once again this time in Sriram Raghavan’s much-awaited war drama Ikkis. The film’s trailer introduces Agastya as Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, one of India’s youngest and most celebrated war heroes.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for acclaimed thrillers like Ek Haseena Thi, Badlapur and Andhadhun, Ikkis brings to screen the extraordinary courage and humanity of a soldier who laid down his life in the 1971 war. The trailer hints at a sensitive and restrained take on patriotism a hallmark of Raghavan’s storytelling. The film also stars Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat, with Agastya Nanda leading the narrative as the brave, idealistic officer whose story continues to inspire generations.

A third-generation actor from the iconic Bachchan family, Agastya, son of Shweta Bachchan and grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, who made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. With Ikkis, he takes a sharp turn into a more intense and realistic role.

Jaya Bachchan shared her thoughts on her grandson’s journey and preparation for the role. “Luckily, Agastya is a fast learner. Neither of his parents are actors, so he’s leaning on his grandparents and his Maamu (Uncle) Abhishek Bachchan for guidance,” she revealed. “You know me — I wouldn’t praise anyone, least of all my own children or grandchildren. But Agastya is special. That child is determined to forge his own path. Just like I once did. Like me, he won’t follow the herd.”

Set for a December 2025 release, Ikkis marks a powerful collaboration between a visionary filmmaker and a young actor with an iconic lineage — promising a blend of emotion, authenticity, and cinematic impact.

