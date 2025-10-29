This comes after Amazon Prime Video announced October 31 to be the digital premiere of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara universe is all set to expand its reach to a global audience. Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara – A Legend, will premiere worldwide on Prime Video starting October 31. The film will stream in Kannada, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, available to audiences across more than 200 countries and territories.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Hindi version to release digitally after completing eight weeks in theatres

However, contrary to recent speculation, the Hindi version of the film will make its digital debut only after completing eight weeks in theatres. This move aligns with Hombale Films’ strategy to ensure a robust theatrical run before the film’s digital rollout in North India, mirroring the success path of its predecessor.

Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the mythological action thriller also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles. Produced by Hombale Films, the prequel delves deeper into the cinematic universe that captivated millions, tracing the origins of its divine lore.

Set during the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 explores the genesis of the Panjurli Daiva legend — the divine guardian spirit who protects the sacred forests of Kantara. As power, faith, and greed collide, the narrative unravels a gripping tale of divine retribution and human struggle.

With its layered storytelling, rooted in Bhuta Kola traditions and Indian folklore, the film promises a visually rich and spiritually resonant experience — laying the foundation for the world that made Kantara a cinematic phenomenon.

