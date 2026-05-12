EXCLUSIVE: Vikram Bhatt ecstatic as his daughter Krishna is blessed with a baby boy: “She insisted on working on Haunted – Echoes Of The Past even while going into the OT…all the people who wished her ill have FAILED”

Krishna Bhatt, the daughter of Vikram Bhatt, was blessed with a baby boy on Monday, May 11. The same day, Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to the director about how he feels about being a nana.

EXCLUSIVE: Vikram Bhatt ecstatic as his daughter Krishna is blessed with a baby boy: “She insisted on working on Haunted – Echoes Of The Past even while going into the OT…all the people who wished her ill have FAILED”

Vikram Bhatt joked, “Yes, I am a nana now. Ab main dadagiri kar sakta hoon!” On a serious note, he said, “I am very tired. We didn’t sleep all night and we’ve been working all day. It hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Krishna Bhatt is married to businessman Vedant Sarda. The couple tied the knot on June 11, 2023. When asked how the mother and son are doing, Vikram Bhatt replied, “Krishna and the baby both are fine. She insisted on working on Haunted – Echoes Of The Past even while going into the OT (Operation theatre). I call her ‘QC’ (Quality Check)! She always insists, ‘I want to see all the shots. Don’t okay anything without QC’.”

Vikram continued, “I am happy for her. It wasn’t easy for a girl who spent her pregnancy running around. She was mentioned in the FIR, but thankfully, the chargesheet didn’t include her name. The poor thing was stressed and had a miserable pregnancy. To all the people who wished her ill, I want to tell them – you all failed.”

Does he feel that the baby would start a new chapter in Vikram Bhatt’s life? The veteran filmmaker smiled and replied, “I don’t know. I am the grandfather. I hope it starts a new chapter in the parents’ lives. We have already lived most of our lives.”

Recently, Bollywood Hungama wrote about a public notice issued by CA Bharati Manoj Daga, Resolution Professional of Hare Krishna Media Tech Pvt. Ltd., in the May 9, 2026 issue of Atul Mohan’s Complete Cinema magazine, cautioning the Indian film trade and industry against proceeding with the release, distribution, exhibition, streaming, promotion or commercial exploitation of the upcoming film Haunted – Echoes Of The Past, amid the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) status quo order. On this, Vikram Bhatt simply said, “The lawyer is making a statement on it. All I can say is that it’s baseless.”

Finally, he gave an update about the promotions of Haunted – Echoes Of The Past, scheduled for a release on June 12, “A song is coming out on May 13. It's going to be good news from my end now. Enough of the bad!”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Haunted – Echoes Of The Past to release in Tamil and Telugu; Vikram Bhatt says “ONLY Hindi star accepted in the South is horror”; also reveals he was on the pan-India bandwagon before it became cool: “1920 was dubbed in Telugu and even in English!”

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