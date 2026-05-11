Award-winning independent feature Shape of Momo, directed by filmmaker Tribeny Rai, is all set for its theatrical release in India and Nepal on May 29, 2026. The film, which has already travelled across several prestigious international film festivals, will now reach audiences in theatres with support from Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media.

Shape of Momo set for release on May 29 with support from Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media

Produced by Dalley Khorsani Production and co-produced by Kathkala Films, the film has also received backing from acclaimed filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Payal Kapadia, who have joined the project as executive producers.

Set in a Himalayan village in Sikkim, Shape of Momo revolves around the lives of women from different generations within the same family. The film explores themes of womanhood, emotional inheritance, identity, belonging and the complicated relationship individuals often share with the idea of home. The story reflects both the comfort and emotional weight associated with one’s roots and upbringing.

The ensemble cast includes late Bhanu Maya Rai, Gaumaya Gurung, Pashupati Rai, Rahul Mukhia and Shyamashree Sherpa. The film has already earned widespread critical acclaim after premiering at prestigious festivals including the Busan International Film Festival and the San Sebastián International Film Festival. It also received recognition and awards during its global festival journey.

Speaking about her debut feature, Tribeny Rai described, "Shape of Momo is my debut feature, told from a personal lens and shaped by the women and experiences around me. As someone who observes closely, I always felt my first film had to come from that space. To now have the film release in theatres in India feels like a significant milestone for our team. We make films with the hope of experiencing them on the big screen, but we’re also aware of the challenges independent films like ours face, so to see it come together like this feels surreal but also rewarding."

She further added, "Spirit Media is one of the few Indian studios actively creating space for independent, creator-driven cinema, and we couldn’t have asked for better partners. To have Payal Kapadia champion the film is also very special, she has opened up so many avenues for Indian filmmakers, especially women filmmakers like me, and I’m deeply grateful for her support. At its heart, Shape of Momo is a film for everyone, its emotional core is universal. It looks at relationships and identity in ways that go beyond geography, and I hope audiences will find something of themselves within it."

Backing the film’s release, Rana Daggubati asserted, "Shape of Momo is a quietly powerful film that gently unfolds and stays with you. Tribeny brings a very personal lens to the film. She has a refreshing, distinct voice as a filmmaker in the way she observes her characters and their world. At Spirit, we’re drawn to stories that are deeply rooted in their world and told with emotional honesty, and Shape of Momo really reflects that. We’re committed to supporting filmmakers like Tribeny, and we’re excited to bring this film to audiences."

Talking about the film, Executive Producer Zoya Akhtar shared, “Shape of Momo is a deeply personal peek into the lives of three generations of Sikkimese women. With rare emotional truth, Tribeny Rai’s voice as a filmmaker is confident and clear. We love watching stories from across India, stories that bring distinct, lived-in perspectives and expand the world of Indian cinema. We are so excited that the audience that may never have visited parts of our diverse and lush country, including places like Sikkim, will now get to experience a beautiful and authentic story from there in the cinema.”

Executive Producer Reema Kagti added, “Tribeny Rai’s Shape of Momo is a film made with sensitivity, warmth and emotional insight. There’s an intimacy to the storytelling, but also an expansiveness in the way it engages with family, intergenerational bonds, womanhood, quiet rebellion, and identity. The film arrives at a moment when some of the most exciting independent cinema in India is emerging from newer voices and regions, especially from the Northeast. Films like Boong, Raptures and Village Rockstars have opened up exciting new creative possibilities within Indian independent cinema, and it’s wonderful to see Shape of Momo become part of that journey. I’m really glad that Shape of Momo is now finding its way to theatres, and I hope audiences across India discover the film and connect with it."

Executive Producer Payal Kapadia added, “Shape of Momo is a deeply moving coming-of-age story of a young woman conflicted by her yearning for a home. The film feels refreshingly contemporary, and Tribeny's stance is strong and uncompromising, yet by the end, very touching as well. I am so thrilled that this layered film - after a commendable festival journey around the world- will now find its way to audiences across India. I really hope more people come and see this wonderful movie.”

With its women-led crew, emotionally layered narrative and strong international reception, Shape of Momo is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated independent theatrical releases of the year.

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala starrer Cheekatilo wins celebrity approval: Rana Daggubati, Sudheer Babu and others call it a ‘must watch’

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