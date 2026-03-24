The actor joined the Dubai-based fragrance house’s new global push, highlighting a range of scents that reflect confidence and individuality.

In a significant brand move, Ranveer Singh has been announced as the new face of Ajmal Perfumes, taking over ambassadorial duties after Saif Ali Khan. The announcement was jointly made by the brand and the actor across social media platforms, marking the beginning of a fresh collaboration as Ranveer fronts the company’s latest fragrance campaign.

After Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh turns brand ambassador for Ajmal Perfumes, fronts ‘Aristocrat’ campaign amid Dhurandhar success

Currently enjoying the success of Dhurandhar The Revenge, which released on March 19 and continues to perform strongly in theatres, Ranveer has also featured in a newly unveiled commercial for Ajmal Perfumes. Promoting their premium fragrance Aristocrat, the actor is seen embodying sophistication and charm in a sharply tailored suited avatar, reinforcing the brand’s emphasis on elegance and understated power.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajmal Perfumes India (@ajmalperfumesin)



The campaign, built around the theme ‘Your Unseen Power’, positions ‘Aristocrat’ as a refined oudh-based fragrance with woody undertones, designed for individuals who make a lasting impression without overt display. The brand’s messaging highlights subtlety and presence, aligning with Ranveer’s portrayal in the ad, where his poised screen presence anchors the narrative.

Beyond ‘Aristocrat’, the collaboration also extends to Ajmal’s wider fragrance portfolio. Ranveer will be associated with upcoming launches including ‘Aurum Summer’, a floral unisex scent aimed at capturing freshness and vibrancy, and ‘Wisal Layl’, described as a sensual, woody fragrance that leans into deeper, more intimate notes.

Speaking about the association, Ranveer Singh shared that Ajmal Dubai represents heritage, craftsmanship, and the belief that fragrance is an extension of one’s personality—an idea he personally resonates with. He noted that the ‘Your Unseen Power’ campaign reflects this philosophy through fragrances like Aristocrat, Aurum Summer, and Wisal Layl, each capturing different facets of confidence, energy, and intimacy. He further described these fragrances not merely as perfumes, but as immersive experiences that allow individuals to step into their own ‘unseen power’.

Ajmal Perfumes, known for its legacy in crafting Oud-based scents and its strong presence in the Middle East, continues to expand its global footprint with this collaboration. By bringing Ranveer Singh on board, the brand appears to be targeting a wider, younger audience while maintaining its core identity rooted in tradition and luxury.

With this new partnership, Ranveer Singh adds another high-profile endorsement to his portfolio, while Ajmal Perfumes strengthens its positioning in the competitive global fragrance market through a campaign that blends heritage with contemporary appeal.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh step out for seafood date in Mumbai; viral pics leave fans gushing

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