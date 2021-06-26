Bollywood Hungama

Ajay Devgn to resume final schedule of Bhuj – The Pride Of India on June 28

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the industry getting back on its feet, Ajay Devgn is set to resume the shooting of Bhuj - The Pride Of India on June 28. The last schedule will commence on Monday at Film City, Goregaon in Mumbai.

Ajay Devgn to resume final schedule of Bhuj - The Pride Of India on June 28

According to a daily, the war sequences of the film were already filmed last year. Now, they will be shooting few action scenes. The director Abhishek Dudhaiya and his team will call it a wrap post that. If everything goes by the plan, they might wrap the shoot in two days.

Ajay Devgn will be essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It was Karnik and his team, with the help of 300 local women, who reconstructed the destroyed Indian Air Force airstrip at Bhuj in Gujarat, in what could be termed as India’s ‘Pearl Harbour’ moment.

Written-directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will be produced by Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Abhishek Dudhaiya.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn teams up with Dil Raju for Hindi remake of Telugu hit Naandhi

More Pages: Bhuj - The Pride Of India Box Office Collection

