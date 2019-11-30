John Abraham‘s race against time action thriller, Attack will release worldwide on 14th August 2020. Written & Directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack is a race against time story of rescue by an Attack team led by a lone ranger played by John. The film is a fictional story inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis that brought a Nation to its knees. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

Speaking about the film, John Abraham said, “Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre that I love! That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. At JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience. With Jayanti bhai on board, we are certain that the film will get an excellent release. Also, happy to collaborate with Ajay once again.”

Dr.Jayanti Lal Gada of Pen Studios said, “We are extremely delighted to present this fantastic action thriller on 14th August, 2020. Having heard the script and with John in the lead, I have no doubt that this will be a phenomenal film- a perfect watch for the audience on the coming Independence Day weekend. Looking forward to taking it to our theatre partners!”

Ajay Kapoor said, “Attack is an excellent, engaging story, which needs to be told especially to the audiences of the younger generation. For me, working with John and his production house has been a pleasure. I look forward to this exciting collaboration. ”

Pen Studios, JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor present John Abraham’s action thriller Attack, A JA Entertainment Film Releasing worldwide on 14th August 2020.

More Pages: Attack Box Office Collection