EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan approached for Aanand L Rai project with Dhanush?

Raanjhanaa duo Dhanush and Aanand L Rai will be teaming up again for a Bollywood project and it will be very exciting for the fans. While Dhanush has been busy with his South films, the actor had confirmed that he is, in fact, collaborating with Aanand again. “I’ll be teaming up with Aanand L Rai some time. I will be doing a Hindi film, it’ll be announced soon,” Dhanush confirmed at the trailer launch of his international project, The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir.

Interestingly, not much has been revealed as of now about the project and what genre it would. But, it seems like the filmmaker is planning to lock in a leading lady for the film and it is none other than Sara Ali Khan. “Sara Ali Khan has become a top choice for many filmmakers. As per the source, the actress has been approached for the lead role in the film. While Sara has been approached for the film, another interesting detail that has been revealed that another male actor will be a part of the film.”

The source further states, “The makers plan to mount huge sets by the end of the year.”

While we wait for the confirmation, interestingly, the actress was recently spotted after a meeting at Aanand L Rai’s office. This added more fuel to the fire about her next project.

Meanwhile, Aanand L Rai’s last directorial was Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The filmmaker is producing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. It is slated for Valentine’s Day 2020 release.