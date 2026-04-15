Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is reportedly facing uncertainty around its release despite significant changes to its narrative and tone. The war drama, which was initially expected to arrive in April and later reportedly shifted to June, is now said to be stalled amid regulatory complications. According to a Mid-Day report, the film has not yet been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification for certification. The makers are currently assessing the next steps required before proceeding further with the release process.

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi stuck in limbo despite tonal shift from war to human drama: Report

“At this stage, after making the necessary changes, the team is trying to understand what would be the next steps to ensure its smooth release. No department, whether the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army, or the CBFC, has seen the film yet,” a source revealed.

Film originally linked to the Galwan Valley conflict

Maatrubhumi was initially conceptualised as a retelling of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. However, the direction of the project reportedly changed after the release of its teaser in December 2025.

The teaser drew sharp reactions from the Chinese state-affiliated publication Global Times, which accused the film of “distorting facts.” Following the response, Indian authorities are said to have informally advised the makers in February to remove explicit references to China and the Galwan conflict, citing improving diplomatic relations between the two countries. Soon after, the film was rechristened Maatrubhumi, signalling a shift in its positioning.

Makers shift focus towards relationships and family narrative

There were also reports suggesting that director Apoorva Lakhia had reshot portions of the film. However, sources clarified that the project was not rewritten from scratch. “Maatrubhumi has not been rewritten from scratch or reshot. In the Mumbai leg, the team shot additional parts depicting family sequences and love stories of a few supporting characters. Now, the makers have shifted the film’s focus on family and relationships, making it a human drama,” a source said.

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At the same time, portions of the war narrative remain part of the film’s structure. “That said, a bit of the war portions have been retained. But if you remove references to China and Galwan, what is the conflict about? That’s the central question they’re grappling with,” the source added.

With the film yet to be screened for key authorities and its central conflict undergoing redefinition, the release timeline for Maatrubhumi currently remains uncertain.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi undergoes major sanitising; no China mention in new version

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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