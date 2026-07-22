EXCLUSIVE: Sheetal Menon, who rescued Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan, reunites with him after 15 years: “There is so much to learn from watching him up close”

In the much-acclaimed My Name Is Khan (2010), Rizwan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) is wrongfully detained by the US authorities before a fiery lawyer, Radha, helps secure his release from prison. The character was played by Sheetal Menon, who reunited with Shah Rukh more than 15 years later for a Sunfeast advertisement. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, conducted during the promotions of her second short film, Duet, Sheetal spoke about working with SRK again and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Sheetal Menon, who rescued Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan, reunites with him after 15 years: “There is so much to learn from watching him up close”

When asked what it was like working with Shah Rukh Khan again after so many years, Sheetal Menon told Bollywood Hungama, “I don’t think he remembered that we had worked together earlier! When I first walked onto the sets of My Name Is Khan, I remember meeting Karan Johar. Shah Rukh Khan then entered the set, and he was such a humble gentleman. He went around and greeted every actor. So many years later, when I worked with him on this little ad, I experienced the same warmth and humility all over again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Menon (@sheetal_menon)

Sheetal continued, “I was nervous and shaking. The director introduced me to him and told him that I am his co-actor. He got up, came to me and said ‘Hello’. That shows just how humble he continues to be.”

Sheetal Menon remarked, “He has been working for so many years, yet the enthusiasm he brings even to an ad film is extraordinary. There is so much to learn from watching him up close. He brings incredible energy and excitement to the set. He doesn’t need to make such an effort, but he still gives it his all.”

She added, “I was completely numb on the set. It took me two days to fully process the fact that I had worked with Shah Rukh Khan again (laughs)!”

Also Read: Bejoy Nambiar-backed Duet, starring Sidhant Gupta and directed by Sheetal Menon, becomes first short film to release on Spotify

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