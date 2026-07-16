A report claims Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 is in development with Kartik Aaryan expected to return as Rooh Baba. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise could soon be expanding with a fourth instalment. According to a report by Mid-Day, producer Bhushan Kumar has begun work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, with Kartik Aaryan expected to reprise his role as Rooh Baba after the commercial success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024).

Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 happening? Here’s what we know!

The report states that the screenplay is currently under development, with the makers focusing on finalising a strong script before locking the film's director. It further claims that if everything proceeds as planned, the horror-comedy could go on floors in the second half of 2027.

However, it is important to note that the production house has not made any official announcement regarding the project, and the report has not been independently confirmed by the makers or any other publication.

Anees Bazmee to return as director

The report also suggests that filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is expected to return to helm the fourth film. Priyadarshan directed the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, while Bazmee successfully revived the franchise with its recent instalments.

According to the publication, an official announcement is likely only after the screenplay is completed and the director is formally locked.

For now, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 remains the subject of industry speculation. Until the makers issue an official statement, details regarding the film's cast, director and production timeline should be treated as unconfirmed.

While fans await clarity on the future of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, Kartik Aaryan already has several films lined up. The actor will next be seen in Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand, which is slated for release in 2026. He also has Anurag Basu's untitled romantic drama opposite Sreeleela in the pipeline. Apart from these, Kartik is attached to Captain India, directed by Shimit Amin, and an untitled sports drama with Kabir Khan.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav was scared of Vidya Balan for six years after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa: “He had developed a problem with her”

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