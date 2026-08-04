Kanikka Kapur reacted to comparisons with Kiara Advani after the Batwara 1947 poster went viral and spoke about auditioning for the period drama.

Actor Kanikka Kapur has responded to the comparisons with Kiara Advani that surfaced online after the makers of Batwara 1947 unveiled a poster featuring her alongside Karan Deol. While many social media users mistook Kanikka for Kiara, others even questioned whether the poster had been created using artificial intelligence.

Kanikka Kapur REACTS to Kiara Advani comparisons after Batwara 1947 poster goes viral: “I laugh it off now”

Speaking exclusively to Variety India, Kanikka said she is no longer bothered by such comparisons and is simply grateful to be part of the film.

Kanikka Kapur has no problem with comparisons to Kiara Advani

Reacting to the online discussion, Kanikka said she has seen mixed reactions from fans, with some believing she resembles Kiara Advani while others disagree: "I am leaving it to the people to judge if they find me like Kiara (Advani). I have been reading mixed comments. Many people are convinced that I look like her in the poster, while some have said that I don't."

The actor revealed, "I have been compared to Kiara before as well. So, I am used to it now. Earlier, I would clarify whether it's her or me, but now I laugh it off. I am used to it, and I find her very pretty. So, I have no problem with the comparisons."

Kanikka also clarified that she never discussed the social media chatter with anyone from the film's team: "I did not discuss it with anyone and no one spoke to me about it. I am just happy to be on the poster."

Kanikka also opened up about auditioning for Batwara 1947, admitting that knowing the scale of the project made the process more challenging. She recalled that, unlike some of her earlier auditions where she was unaware of the production house, she knew from the beginning that this was a major film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

She said, "Sometimes, you don't know what you are auditioning for, so cracking it becomes easier. When I was selected for Dono, I did not know I was auditioning for Rajshri Productions. For this film, I met Rajkumar Santoshi before my auditions. So, I knew about the project's scale. I did feel the pressure, but I gave it my best."

She added, "I had to work on my dialect. But since I belong to a Punjabi family that has witnessed the Partition, I have grown up with my grandparents who speak the dialect."

Bonding with the cast

Although most of her scenes are with Karan Deol, Kanikka said the cast spent time together during script readings and off-set interactions.

Speaking about Preity Zinta, she shared: "Most of my scenes were with Karan Deol. I would interact with the other cast members off-set during readings. Preity Zinta is very goofy and fun to be with. She is very chill. I love her vibe."

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film features music by A. R. Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, the period drama is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: Star Plus unveils first glimpse of new romantic show starring Krushal Ahuja and Kanikka Kapur, title still under wraps

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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