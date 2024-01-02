Now that the producers have confirmed the sequel to Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal, the curiosity regarding the renewed content has been piqued. Here is what this writer has found out about the sequel: it will have as much action as the original, but the emotional content will also be raised to appease the family audience, which was completely obliterated in the first part.

SCOOP: Bobby Deol’s character to be revived in Animal Park

More importantly Bobby Deol’s character, which dies in Animal, will be revived in Animal Park. “Besides Ranbir, Bobby proved the biggest USP of the film. Although his character dies at the end of Part 1, the producers are planning to revive it,” said our source.

Bobby Deol is all for a sequel. “When we were shooting Animal, we would talk about a sequel in a hypothetical way; what it would be like if a sequel was to be made, how would my character be part of it, etc. I only know what you know. But I do know that characters when they become popular in a franchise, are revived even after they die,” said Bobby Deol.

Animal, which was released a month ago, turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood. Also starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri, the movie is produced under the banners of T-Series, Cine1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal moves towards the Rs. 1000 crore mark worldwide; Bhushan Kumar’s bold move reaps dividend for T-Series

More Pages: Animal Park Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.