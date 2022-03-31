Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has finally landed its debut date! HBO recently announced on Wednesday that its hotly anticipated spin-off series, House of the Dragon, will debut on August 21 this year.

According to Variety, the ten-episode prequel series, set two centuries before the events of medieval fantasy series Game of Thrones, will depict how the House of Targaryen fell into a bitter and brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, presaging the beginning of the end of the ruling family of Westeros. HBO also revealed a new poster for the series and additional images from the show.

It’s official: The ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series #HouseOfTheDragon will premiere on Aug. 21st, 2022. ???? pic.twitter.com/BVu13XZ87H — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) March 30, 2022

Emma D’Arcy is set to play Princess Rhaenyra, the first-born child of the current ruler, King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Matt Smith will portray Rhaenyra’s uncle, Prince Daemon, Rhys Ifans as Hand of the King, Otto Hightower, and Olivia Cooke will play his daughter, Alicent. Steve Toussaint is set to play Lord Corlys Velaryon, or the Sea Snake, the most well-known nautical traveler in Westeros. The show will also co-star Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson and Gavin Spokes.

The series was created by author George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal, based on Martin’s novel ‘Fire & Blood.’ Ryan J. Condal and director Miguel Sapochnik are attached as executive producers and co-showrunners on the series; Martin and Vince Gerardis are executive producing as well alongside Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Ron Schmidt, Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel and Greg Yaitanes. In February, Martin announced on his personal blog that shooting on Season 1 of House of the Dragon had wrapped. “I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them,” Martin wrote. “Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, color timing, score, all the post production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do.”

Also Read: Game of Thrones stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Kristian Nairn’s reunite for studio tour opening in Northern Ireland

