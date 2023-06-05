The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Adavni’s upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha dropped the trailer of the musical saga.

Excitement has been building among fans ever since the announcement of the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, which brings back the popular on-screen pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, following their collaboration in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The much-anticipated romantic musical love saga has been teasing audiences with its intriguing teaser and the soulful song, ‘Naseeb Se.’ Today, the makers of the film have finally unveiled the Satyaprem Ki Katha official trailer, further heightening the anticipation for its release.

Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer out: get ready for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer musical love saga, watch

The two-minute-thirty-six-second-long trailer promises the arrival of a pure love story after a long time. With its hauntingly soulful tune and music, the trailer says it all, this is definitely an album of the year. Well-studded with large-scale and mesmerizing visuals, the film will surely set new standards with an interesting concept of love after marriage.

As the trailer for

Satyaprem Ki Katha

takes the internet by storm, fans and film enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation, eager to witness this highly anticipated film on the big screen. With the successful track record of the team involved and the promise of a heartwarming tale,

Satyaprem Ki Katha

is expected to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

What makes Satyaprem Ki Katha even more significant is the collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) and Namah Pictures. Besides Aaryan and Advani, the film also features Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak. Satyaprem Ki Katha is slated to release on June 29, 2023.

