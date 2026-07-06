The controversy surrounding Punjab 95, now titled Satluj, has taken another dramatic turn. Soon after the film briefly premiered on the OTT platform Zee5 before being taken down, the Diljit Dosanjh-led drama has reportedly surfaced on multiple social media platforms, with pirated links circulating widely online.

Satluj leaked online after abrupt Zee5 removal; social media rallies behind Diljit Dosanjh starrer

The film's sudden removal from the streaming platform sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding its withdrawal. Soon after, clips and alleged full versions of the film began appearing across various online platforms, making the film accessible through unauthorised channels.

The leak has also triggered a wave of reactions from netizens, many of whom expressed disappointment over not being able to watch the film through its official release. Several users have voiced support for the film online, arguing that its repeated release hurdles have only intensified public curiosity. Others have linked the controversy to the film's sensitive subject matter, reigniting conversations around censorship and artistic freedom.

Satluj is believed to be inspired by the life of Punjab human rights activist Jaswant Singh Kalra and is expected to chronicle his investigation into thousands of alleged illegal killings and secret cremations in Punjab during the militancy era. The film reportedly also explores claims that police personnel who refused to participate in such operations were themselves targeted.

Ever since it was announced, the project has faced multiple obstacles. Apart from undergoing title changes—from Ghallughara to Punjab 95 and eventually Satluj—the film has reportedly encountered prolonged certification issues, resulting in repeated delays to its release. Its brief appearance on Zee5 had raised hopes that audiences would finally get to watch the long-delayed film, but its removal shortly after release once again left viewers disappointed.

The latest online leak has only added another layer to the ongoing controversy. While unofficial links continue to circulate across social media, there has been no official endorsement or response supporting the unauthorised distribution of the film. Piracy remains illegal and continues to impact filmmakers and producers despite the circumstances surrounding a project's release.

Meanwhile, the makers and Zee5 are understood to be continuing their efforts to secure an appropriate and uninterrupted release for the film.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films, Satluj stars Diljit Dosanjh in the role of Jaswant Singh Kalra. The ensemble cast also includes Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and several others in pivotal roles. As discussions around the film continue to dominate social media, its journey remains one of the most talked-about and controversial release sagas in recent years.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh praises Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Trehan’s Satluj after watching the film: “Jaswant Singh Khalra’s courage deserves to be remembered”

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