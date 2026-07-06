Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has shared his thoughts on Satluj, the Honey Trehan-directed film starring Diljit Dosanjh that is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. His post comes at a time when the film has become the centre of widespread discussion after being removed from ZEE5 in India just two days after its release.

Harbhajan Singh praises Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Trehan’s Satluj after watching the film: “Jaswant Singh Khalra’s courage deserves to be remembered”

Originally titled Punjab 95, Satluj premiered directly on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026, in its original, uncut version after bypassing a theatrical release. However, on July 5, the streaming platform announced that the film had been taken down in India until further notice, citing "current developments." Although ZEE5 has stated that it is pursuing legal avenues to restore the film, it remains unavailable for Indian viewers.

Harbhajan Singh praises Satluj on X

Taking to X, Harbhajan Singh described Satluj as a film that left a lasting impact on him while reflecting on the legacy of Jaswant Singh Khalra and the pain endured by countless families in Punjab.

He wrote, "Jallianwala Bagh stands as one of history's greatest massacres. It was carried out by a colonial regime. But the question that haunts me after watching Jaswant Singh Khalra is different:"

Drawing a comparison between historical oppression and alleged abuse of power from within, Harbhajan continued, "What is more painful than oppression by an outsider? When those entrusted to protect their own people are accused of becoming the source of their greatest fear."

The former spinner went on to highlight the responsibility of law enforcement while acknowledging Khalra's efforts to expose alleged human rights violations. "A police officer's duty is to protect innocent lives, not to abuse power. Khalra's courage exposed evidence of alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations, reminding us that the abuse of state power can leave wounds that last for generations."

He further added, "Punjab's mothers are still waiting for answers. Many families are still waiting for justice. Truth cannot remain buried forever."

Praising the makers for bringing the story to audiences, Harbhajan concluded his post by writing, "Outstanding work by @HoneyTrehan and @diljitdosanjh for bringing the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra to the world. His courage deserves to be remembered."

Jallianwala Bagh stands as one of history’s greatest massacres. It was carried out by a colonial regime. But the question that haunts me after watching Jaswant Singh Khalra is different: What is more painful than oppression by an outsider? When those entrusted to protect their… pic.twitter.com/zb71vPhKss — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 5, 2026

The film's brief OTT release

Satluj had a brief run on ZEE5 before it was withdrawn from the platform in India. Announcing the decision, the streaming service said the film had been made unavailable due to "current developments" and added that it was exploring all appropriate legal options to restore access for Indian audiences.

The platform also thanked viewers for the overwhelming response the film received during its short availability and reaffirmed its support for the creative vision behind the project.

What is Satluj about?

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj tells the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the human rights activist who investigated the alleged illegal disappearances and mass cremations of thousands of unidentified Sikh youths during Punjab's militancy era in the 1990s. Khalra later disappeared in 1995 under mysterious circumstances.

The project had faced multiple hurdles before release. Reports claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification had sought more than 120 cuts, including changes to references involving Punjab, the Punjab Police, and the identity of the real-life protagonist. Instead of releasing the modified version in theatres, the makers chose to premiere the original cut directly on OTT.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS SILENCE after Satluj is removed from ZEE5: “I thought it would be banned on Monday”

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