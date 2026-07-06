First look of Rajkummar Rao starrer Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story likely to be unveiled on July 8, say sources

The buzz around Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story continues to grow, with fresh reports suggesting that the makers are gearing up to unveil the film's first look on July 8, coinciding with the birthday of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. Starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, the sports biopic has been one of the most anticipated projects since its official announcement.

First look of Rajkummar Rao starrer Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story likely to be unveiled on July 8, say sources

While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, industry sources indicate that a special reveal has been planned to mark Ganguly's birthday. If the reports hold true, fans could get their first glimpse of Rajkummar Rao's transformation into one of Indian cricket's most celebrated captains.

According to a source close to the production house, "The first look of Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story is set to be unveiled. The film went on floors in April this year, and the shoot has been progressing in full swing. It will be interesting to see whether the makers also announce the film's release date and lock one of the upcoming major release windows."

The timing of the reported reveal has further fuelled anticipation among cricket and cinema enthusiasts alike. Choosing Sourav Ganguly's birthday for the unveiling is expected to make the occasion even more special, while also offering audiences an early look at one of the year's most talked-about biographical dramas.

Since the film was announced, curiosity has remained high over how Rajkummar Rao will portray the former cricketer, whose journey from leading Team India to transforming its mindset remains one of the defining chapters in Indian cricket history. The makers have so far kept details about the film under wraps, including Rajkummar's look, supporting cast and key milestones in the narrative.

Now that the film has been on floors for over three months, we hear that it has been progressing steadily. Although no official release date has been confirmed, industry speculation suggests that the makers could use the first-look launch to announce when the biopic will arrive in theatres.

For now, all eyes are on July 8, as fans await confirmation from the makers. Whether it is just the first look or a larger announcement that includes the film's release date, the reported unveiling is expected to add further momentum to the excitement surrounding Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story.

Also Read: Saswata Chatterjee joins Rajkummar Rao starrer Sourav Ganguly biopic Dada: Report

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