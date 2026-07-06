Diljit Dosanjh broke his silence after Satluj was removed from ZEE5 in India, days after its release. The streamer cited "current developments."

Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS SILENCE after Satluj is removed from ZEE5: “I thought it would be banned on Monday”

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has reacted for the first time after his latest film Satluj, originally titled Punjab 95, was removed from ZEE5 in India just two days after its release. While the actor did not directly address the controversy, he shared a powerful social media post to comment on the film's sudden disappearance from the streaming platform.

Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS SILENCE after Satluj is removed from ZEE5: “I thought it would be banned on Monday”

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj premiered on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026, in its original and unaltered form, bypassing a theatrical release. However, on the evening of July 5, the platform announced that the film would no longer be available for streaming in India, citing "current developments."

Diljit Dosanjh shares first reaction

Taking to Instagram, Diljit first shared a still from Satluj along with a cryptic yet powerful caption. "I challenge the darkness," he wrote. He also added a message in Punjabi that drew a direct comparison between the film's fate and the life of the man whose story inspired it. "The same thing that happened to Satluj also happened to Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Soon after, during a live interaction with fans, Diljit spoke candidly about the events surrounding the film's removal from ZEE5. According to the actor, he had anticipated such a development even before it happened. "My love and respect to all of you. What I had already expected is exactly what happened. I thought the film might get banned when offices will open on Monday, but I didn't know it would happen as early as Sunday evening," he said.

Diljit also revealed that the uncertainty surrounding the film's future influenced the team's promotional strategy. He explained that they consciously chose not to mount an extensive marketing campaign because they feared it could have jeopardised the film's release altogether. Despite the film being removed from streaming in India, the actor expressed satisfaction that audiences had at least managed to watch it during the short window it was available.

"But now I have the satisfaction that at least our work has reached people the way we wanted it to. People have already downloaded it. One thing that made me especially happy was seeing that they're even screening the movie with a projector at Gurudwara Sahib. It brought me immense joy to see that," the Amar Singh Chamkila actor shared.

Reflecting on the digital age, Diljit added, "Once something is on the internet, I don't think it can ever truly be deleted."

The actor also spoke about the years of effort that went into bringing Satluj to audiences. Calling it a long and emotionally demanding journey, he revealed that the team had spent nearly six to seven years working on the project and had faced several obstacles along the way.

"We've been fighting for four years. Who knows, maybe it'll come back again if we get another chance to continue the fight. But I'm content that the movie is finally out," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

ZEE5 explains why Satluj was removed

Announcing the decision, ZEE5 released a statement confirming that Satluj had been withdrawn from its Indian library until further notice.

"In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity," the streaming platform said.

The platform also thanked audiences for their overwhelming response to the film during the brief period it was available.

"We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch, and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life. At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure, and leave a lasting impact," the statement added.

The controversy surrounding Satluj

Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the alleged extrajudicial killings and illegal mass cremations of thousands of unidentified Sikh youths during Punjab's militancy era in the 1990s. Khalra later disappeared in 1995 under mysterious circumstances.

Before its release, the film had remained embroiled in controversy for years. Reports suggested that the Central Board of Film Certification had sought more than 120 cuts, including the removal of references to Punjab and the Punjab Police, as well as changes to the identity of the real-life protagonist.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal starrer Satluj begins streaming on ZEE5; Honey Trehan directorial inspired by the life of Jaswant Singh

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